Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.20.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $713,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,755,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. Perficient has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $50.80.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

