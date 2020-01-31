Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “not rated” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Perion Network by 14,445.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter worth $552,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Perion Network by 491.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

