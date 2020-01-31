PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,962,000 after acquiring an additional 721,797 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,863,000 after buying an additional 205,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,457,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,665,000 after buying an additional 272,310 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 582,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after buying an additional 61,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 503,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,865,000 after acquiring an additional 312,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

PKI stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

