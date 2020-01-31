Perlin (PERL) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.03 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Perlin has a total market cap of $10.03 million and $3.98 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. During the last week, Perlin has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.59 or 0.02922108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00194234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork.

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

