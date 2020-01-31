Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,804 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Perrigo worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Perrigo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Perrigo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Perrigo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Perrigo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $120,957.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,006 shares in the company, valued at $299,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $347,865. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PRGO opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.46. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $60.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRGO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

