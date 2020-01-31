Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Personalis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Personalis by 3,269.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Personalis during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $11.51 on Friday. Personalis has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

