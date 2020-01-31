Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Lowered to C$0.35 at National Bank Financial

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PRQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$0.35 price objective on shares of Petrus Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Petrus Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24. Petrus Resources has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

