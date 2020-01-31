Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEY. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.75.

Shares of PEY stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.89. 772,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,150. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$2.57 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.38 million and a PE ratio of 3.16.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$104.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.59, for a total value of C$53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$307,339.90.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

