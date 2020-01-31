Phantasma (SOUL) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.83 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $431,974.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047146 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00067831 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,365.83 or 0.99822944 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000744 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00052229 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001459 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

