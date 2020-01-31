Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.41. 2,116,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,921. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

