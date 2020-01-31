Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $84.33 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

