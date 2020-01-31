Phoenixcoin (PXC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $44.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $270,617.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.40 or 0.01255233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046966 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025070 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00199860 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067886 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001824 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

