Phore Tops 1-Day Volume of $802.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0751 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges including Nanex, Cryptopia, IDAX and CryptoBridge. Phore has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $802.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phore has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000118 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,921,168 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, IDAX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

