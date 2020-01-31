Photon (PHO) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Photon has a total market capitalization of $132,488.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Photon has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Photon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,364.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.01929489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.84 or 0.04029702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00726574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00121166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00764390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009292 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027513 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00707604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,412,013,738 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com.

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

