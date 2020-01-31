Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

PLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $69,207.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,483.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 18,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $288,263.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,563 shares of company stock worth $1,969,811. 3.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Voit & Company LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.81. Photronics has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

