Pigeoncoin Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $116,693.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000535 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000896 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,475,149,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

