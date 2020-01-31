Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PILBF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 149,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,583. Pilbara Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company focuses on the development of Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Pilbara Minerals Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

