Pinkcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $403.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $660,142.00 and approximately $403.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.28 or 0.01240886 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025476 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003838 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000761 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,329,191 coins and its circulating supply is 415,068,755 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.