Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Ronald L. Samuel Sells 500 Shares

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.07. 6,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 412,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 139,853 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 415,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,605,000 after acquiring an additional 133,305 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

