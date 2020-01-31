Pioneer Natural Resources to Post FY2019 Earnings of $8.13 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – US Capital Advisors raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $8.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

PXD opened at $137.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.41 and its 200 day moving average is $134.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,353,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.3% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,509,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

