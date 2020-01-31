Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Trustmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRMK. BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,792. Trustmark has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,454,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,426,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,364 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Trustmark by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

