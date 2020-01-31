Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for CONMED in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

CNMD stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.25. 981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,056. CONMED has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $198,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth $24,616,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CONMED by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CONMED by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in CONMED by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in CONMED by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

