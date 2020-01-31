Piper Sandler Comments on First Foundation Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Foundation in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $614,940.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $497,862.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,202. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 169,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 82,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

