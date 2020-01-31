Piper Sandler Comments on Illumina, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Illumina in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s FY2020 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,786. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina has a 1-year low of $263.30 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.26. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares in the company, valued at $451,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,837. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,663,000 after buying an additional 82,234 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,485 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

