Piper Sandler Comments on Independent Bank Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens raised Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of IBTX opened at $54.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.44. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

