Piper Sandler Comments on OFG Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.90.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE:OFG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. 5,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,027. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $98.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Edwin Perez acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $808,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

