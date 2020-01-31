Piper Sandler Comments on Parsley Energy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Shares of PE opened at $16.85 on Friday. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 438.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after buying an additional 2,863,746 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,547,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,605,000 after buying an additional 1,178,487 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1,026.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,087,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after buying an additional 991,238 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,623,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,272,000 after buying an additional 789,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,182,693 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,869,000 after buying an additional 760,305 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

