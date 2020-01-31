Piper Sandler Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

Shares of MCD opened at $216.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.45. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 163.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $168,635,000 after buying an additional 486,944 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 123.7% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 680,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $146,108,000 after acquiring an additional 376,247 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

