Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Popular in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

BPOP stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,849. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.19. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Popular by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Popular by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Popular by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Popular by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $76,104.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $179,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,377 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.