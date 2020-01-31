Piper Sandler Weighs in on Arrow Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arrow Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AROW. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of AROW stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.49. 690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $528.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $54,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $123,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,924.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock worth $208,258 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 4,236.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.