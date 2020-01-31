Pirl (PIRL) Price Tops $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Pirl has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Pirl has a total market cap of $418,066.00 and $7,690.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 64,038,261 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

