Pivot Token (PVT) Market Cap Tops $2.62 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $427,664.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.43 or 0.02950141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.