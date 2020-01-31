Pivotal Research Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,450.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.16.

AMZN opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,846.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,811.90. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $927.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

