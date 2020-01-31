Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 211.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,291 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline comprises about 1.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

