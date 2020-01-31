PlatinumBAR Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $6,035.00 and $5.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

