PlayChip (PLA) Market Cap Reaches $6.19 Million

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One PlayChip token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and $325.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $539.95 or 0.05809997 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025225 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00128731 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00034113 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015976 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002448 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

