PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $414,721.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.43 or 0.02950141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

