Playkey Price Hits $0.0301 on Top Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. Playkey has a total market cap of $418,500.00 and $21,927.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

