Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 3.00

Media headlines about Plus500 (LON:PLUS) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Plus500 earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of LON PLUS traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 891.20 ($11.72). The company had a trading volume of 293,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,000. The company has a market capitalization of $969.40 million and a PE ratio of 6.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 887.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 767.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Plus500 has a one year low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,668 ($21.94).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLUS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 711.20 ($9.36).

In related news, insider Alon Gonen purchased 500,000 shares of Plus500 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21).

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

