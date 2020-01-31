POA Network (POA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $680,941.00

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official website is poa.network.

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bancor Network, Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

