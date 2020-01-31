POA (POA) Price Tops $0.0126 on Major Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, POA has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. POA has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $73,616.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About POA

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Binance, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

