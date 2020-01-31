Polis Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.00 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Polis has a total market cap of $8.00 million and $19,647.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00009083 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,443,025 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, STEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

