Polymath Price Reaches $0.0208 on Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Kucoin, Bitbns and Huobi. Polymath has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and $3.48 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00726574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007137 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033313 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,763,328 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kyber Network, Koinex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, IDEX, Binance, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Kucoin, UEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.