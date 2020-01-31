Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON POLY traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,286 ($16.92). 1,562,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,325. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,283 ($16.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,148.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POLY. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,310 ($17.23) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,400 ($18.42)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,200 ($15.79)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered Polymetal International to an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,242.86 ($16.35).

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

