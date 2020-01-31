PolySwarm (NCT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.13 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $13,035.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, DDEX, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

