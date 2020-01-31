POPCHAIN Price Tops $0.0007 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $612,882.00 and $8,474.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bilaxy, LBank and GDAC. During the last week, POPCHAIN has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global.

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bilaxy, LBank, GDAC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.