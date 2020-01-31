PopularCoin Trading Up 72.3% Over Last Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 72.3% against the dollar. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $143,485.00 and $26.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00725921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00046845 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000961 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00067744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007255 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,992,744,508 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

