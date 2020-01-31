Populous (PPT) Hits Market Cap of $18.39 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Populous has a market cap of $18.39 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Kucoin and HitBTC. In the last week, Populous has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.03038867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bithumb, HitBTC, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Binance, OKEx, CoinExchange, Livecoin and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

