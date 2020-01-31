Porvair (LON:PRV) Lowered to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Porvair (LON:PRV) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 785 ($10.33) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 610 ($8.02). Shore Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of PRV opened at GBX 773.02 ($10.17) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 683.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 612.32. The stock has a market cap of $348.51 million and a PE ratio of 32.76. Porvair has a 1-year low of GBX 440 ($5.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 772 ($10.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Porvair

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

