Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact NCR (NYSE:NCR) Share Price

Media coverage about NCR (NYSE:NCR) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NCR earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected NCR’s analysis:

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 722,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,122. NCR has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that NCR will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NCR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In related news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $87,842.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

